A new video of Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma alongside his multi-million-rand BMW M4 resurfaced online

The Gijima hitmaker previously made headlines for both his luxury car and a double-storey mansion he reportedly bought in 2025

Mzansi had a lot to say about the clip, with some fans congratulating him while others took aim at his apparently flashy lifestyle

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Scotts Maphuma flaunted his reported multi-million-rand car in a viral video. Images: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

A video of Amapiano sensation Scotts Maphuma relaxing on the side of the road in his eye-catching BMW M4 has once again set social media alight, dividing opinions across Mzansi.

In the clip, the Gijima hitmaker is seen casually with friends while sitting in his car, which, as Briefly News previously reported, carries a price tag of R3.5 million. The car first made waves in mid-2025, drawing cheers from fans and fellow artists who celebrated the star's growing success.

That same year, the Amapiano artist was reported to have acquired a lavish double-storey mansion, cementing his status as one of the genre's biggest earners.

However, his image took a knock after he went viral for declaring that he owed his supporters no obligation to pose for photographs. The comments ignited a wave of backlash, and while the controversy did not derail his career, it left a sour taste for many of his followers.

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The resentment appears to linger. When the BMW M4 clip resurfaced, a portion of online users were quick to voice their frustration rather than their admiration.

Watch Scotts Maphuma's video below.

Mzansi reacts to Scotts Maphuma's video

iamRTI did not mince words, writing:

"This brother is proof that trash music pays."

Land_a_priority took a broader swipe at celebrity culture:

"Our celebrities are living fake lives; when they're broke, they want donations from us. Those fools forget about investments."

roseplum144 echoed those concerns, posting:

"Next thing we will be manipulated into donating for him once he's broke? No ways."

Not everyone was hostile, though. Several users used the comment section to congratulate Scotts Maphuma on both his car and his flourishing career, with some acknowledging the hard work behind his achievements.

While many fans congratulated Scotts Maphuma on his achievements, critics slammed his lavish lifestyle. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Mich Mazibuko buys sleek car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mich Mazibuko's stunning luxury car.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star shared glimpses of his latest purchase and credited his years of hard work for finally acquiring his new ride.

Source: Briefly News