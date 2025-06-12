Scotts Maphuma is trending after a video of him driving his new, sleek BMW worth millions flooded online

The now-viral clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped on X, formerly Twitter

Scotts Maphuma’s new BMW has left many petrolheads trying to connect the dots about his rumoured fleet

Amapiano star Scotts Mphuma is making headlines after he was spotted driving his new sleek BMW, which is worth millions.

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma showed off his sleek new car. Images: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

The star has been winning big since his shot to fame. Scotts Maphuma has been busy and booked and continues to wow fans with his flair.

Scotts Maphuma flexes his flashy R3.5 million BMW M4

Thanks to his huge social media following, the amapiano star often trends whenever he posts or gets posted online.

The star set social media abuzz after his clip driving his new BMW flooded online.

Against his big wins Scotts Maphuma splurged thousands if not millions on a sleek BMW M4.

He was spotted in eKasi in the now-viral video, and little is known about when the video was taken.

The clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped on X, formerly Twitter.

Musa Khawula posted the clip, and fans quickly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Others quickly gave his new whip a nod, while others tried to connect the dots about the purchase.

He joins a host of stars who have bought cars recently with his recent purchase.

Earlier this week, Briefly News confirmed that Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo had bought a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Last year, DJ Maphorisa reportedly added a new sleek Mercedes-Benz G63 to his impressive fleet worth millions.

After all, this is one of Scott Maphuma’s biggest purchases. He recently took to Instagram to reveal that he bought a new house and a car.

Taking to the picture sharing app, Scotts Maphuma shared a string of photos of his house and captioned the post:

"When the time is right, I, THE LORD, WILL MAKE IT HAPPEN. House + M4 1 Take. It can only be God."

A look at Scotts Maphuma’s flashiest rides

Against his recent purchase, Briefly News has connected the dots about his rumoured fleet.

Besides the new BMW, the star reportedly owns a sleek Golf 7 GTI.

Before his BMW, he shared a photo of the car in an Instagram post, but his cryptic post left many wondering if he still had it.

Rumour mill has it that he also owns a Mini Cooper.

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma’s new BMW M4 turned heads. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma hasn't openly confirmed his cars despite his rumoured fleet often thrusting him into top trends.

However, he has also been spotted driving a sleek Ferrari Purosangue—a rare and luxurious Ferrari SUV.

The car boasts a powerful V12 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

No doubt, some of the cars he has been spotted with prove he is more than a car owner; he is a petrolhead.

Scotts Maphuma’s recent woes

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma had a run-in with the law during his recent visit to Mozambique.

The unfortunate incident saw the star being forced to address the incident to clear the air against the backdrop of of damning reports.

Source: Briefly News