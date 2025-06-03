Scotts Maphuma was arrested in Mozambique after missing a scheduled performance at a children's event in Maputo

A video shared on social media shows Scotts Maphuma being confronted by a journalist before he explains why he was arrested

Social media reactions were mostly negative, with users mocking his attitude and suggesting his arrest may be the final blow to his career

Scotts Maphuma confirmed why he was arrested in Mozambique. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

It never rains but pours for Amapiano vocalist Scotts Maphuma. The Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker has revealed why he was arrested in Mozambique over the weekend.

Scotts Maphuma explains Mozambique arrest

What should have been a pleasant experience in Mozambique turned into a nightmare for Scotts Maphuma after he was arrested in the country. There was speculation as to why the South African musician, spent the weekend behind bars and now the musician has set the record straight.

On Tuesday 3 June 2025, news outlet PSAFLIVE shared a video of a reporter accosting Scotts Maphuma for a comment as to why he failed to performed in Mozambique on X. According to PSAFLIVE, Maphuma was arrested in Maputo after a no show in a kids’ concert. The post was captioned:

“WATCH: Scotts Maphuma doing more harm in his already weakened career. Scotts was arrested in Maputo after a no show in a kids concert.”

In the video, Maphuma, true to his nature, refused to answer the journalist instructing them to see the press conference where he addressed why he was arrested and why he failed to perform in Mozambique.

At one point he tells the journalist off stating that he was being harassed. Scotts Maphuma eventually explains that he didn’t fulfil his booked show because he was ill-treated.

“They should have treated me well my friend,” Maphuma said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Scotts Maphuma explaining arrest

In the comments, a few netizens predicted that the incident in Mozambique was the final nail in the coffin for Scotts Maphuma’s career. Others slammed him for how he treated the journalist.

Here are some of the comments:

@_officialMoss asked:

“The guy’s always grumpy. Does he smoke chilies 🌶️? 😏”

@LisileM said:

“Now I see why that presenter called him Scotts MaAttitude. It stinks.”

@mmola_kentse questioned:

“So, all artists in Mozambique get arrested for missing gigs?”

@MantangaPi71752 argued:

“I'm afraid, this time around a sit together with Oskido will not save his ailing career again, he's out now, even my 10-year-old daughter just said "mxm" at him, it's too much now.”

@Dee_Amu said:

“Burning bridges with promoters, burning with his African fans! He will be complaining about not making from the songs he was featured on and he will blame DJ Maphorisa and GIBA entertainment! I believe his arrest made him miss out on other bookings.”

Scotts Maphuma explained why he was arrested in Mozambique. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma's new attitude scrutinised

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in May that Scotts Maphuma is still catching heat online after his controversial interview on the L-Tido Podcast.

A clip from Focalistic’s surprise birthday party shows Scotts Maphuma giving a flat, awkward interview while DJ Maphorisa brought energy and entertainment.

Some social media users defended him as just shy or socially awkward, while others argued he still hasn't dropped the same attitude he apologised for.

Source: Briefly News