An event organiser in Mozambique has commented on Scotts Maphuma's alleged arrest in his country

Maphuma was reportedly arrested over the weekend after failing to pitch for a children's event

South Africans and fans of the Amapiano star revealed on social media that they were not surprised about his arrest

Mozambican promoter reveals why Scotts Maphuma was arrested. Images: Scotts_Maphuma

Source: Instagram

A Mozambican event organiser has blasted Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma who was reportedly arrested over the weekend.

The event organiser who's chosen to remain anonymous reveals why the popular musician was in police custody on Sunday, 1 June.

The promoter revealed to Maphepha Ndaba on Tuesday, 3 June that Maphuma did not pitch for the gig he was booked for.

The event organiser who reportedly works for the government also explains to the celebrity blog that the musician was rude to them.

“He was on his phone, ignoring us and giving us attitude. He then started laughing at us", says the disappointed organiser.

The organiser adds that the kids were highly disappointed that Maphuma did not pitch for the event and a case was opened for Maphuma.

Social media users react to the promoter's comments

malakwane_queen said:

"The backlash in South Africa may have contributed to his detention but recognising him shouldn't have led to police overreach. The voice notes lack clear reasons for the arrest, raising concerns about police misconduct towards Gauteng Province plates. We demand clarity on his detention reasons - outstanding papers, substance use, or other factors, so his family can act accordingly."

hilarywangxo wrote:

"This guy is a problem. Where is his management? Why do they allow him to make such dumb decisions?"

dineo__mofokeng replied:

"The way his burning his bridges is disappointing."

_katlixx wrote:

"I’m sorry but that is just crazy. Interrogating someone over an event? Confiscating his passport? Are people crazy in Mozambique?"

lord_of_war2 said:

"Mozambican authorities like to exercise their power, even a bloody security guard will want to show you flames just because they can. It’s always best to have your embassy’s contact no on speed dial. Otherwise, it’s kaak straat for you."

lumka_plaatjie_ wrote:

"Oh, he’s going to regret this one day and we will be there."

lil_cute_mess_ said:

"I don't expect to see anyone defending Scott because he has displayed the same attitude and behavior with us."

miss_tp_zondi said:

"They should stop booking him, usile lona," (he's getting out of hand).

