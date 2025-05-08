Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma made a promise to his fans after releasing another apology for his recent comments about interacting with his supporters

The 29-year-old hitmaker issued a new apology to fans after previously denying it on X and making a video on Instagram

Local netizens reacted on social media to say that action speaks louder than words, while others doubted if Maphuma personally worded the latest apology

Following another apology, amapiano star Scotts Maphuma promised that he would do a better job when interacting with his fans.

The 29-year-old rising amapiano star faced backlash from fans by saying he is not interested in taking pictures or being personal.

Scotts Maphuma said he learnt from his past and will do a better job when interacting with fans. Image: scotts_maphuma.

Previously, Maphuma denied apologising on X, which drew backlash from fans who felt that he was refusing to learn from recent criticism.

Scotts Maphuma promises to do better

Read Maphuma's apology in the Instagram post below:

According to the apology on his Instagram account, Maphuma said he has learned from the past while he recently had a performance cancelled at a popular nightspot in Rustenburg.

Maphuma said:

“I want to sincerely apologise for my recent actions and words, which disrespected and disappointed many of you. I lost perspective and take full responsibility. This has been a wake-up call. I now understand the importance of staying grounded and connected to those who make the journey possible. Thank you to everyone who held me accountable. I hear and I will do better.”

Maphuma speaks about his views about fans in the video below:

Fans are sceptical about Maphuma’s apology

Local netizens reacted on social media to doubt whether Maphuma wrote the latest apology or if it was his management, while the amapiano star sought advice from Mzansi legend Oskido.

Wazmo_mankgase wants more:

“We want an apology video, it looks like the management it's forcing him to apologize ,let him come out as a man and speaks for himself too🤞.”

Learny.champ said the apology was not real:

“97.9% AI generated 😂.”

Desthasmotion said Maphuma will not be forgiven:

“My guy, it’s chai, we love your music, but what you did maboi, they won’t forgive you. Do a meet and greet.”

Djzshabza made a suggestion:

“We want an apology that will touch our hearts, we want him to go LIVE and cry asking for forgiveness. You know, we want him to never repeat what he did to us. We raised you, now you turn on us and spit venom on us. Broe, we want an apology that we will forever remember in our hearts, so go live and cry and at the same time apologise, or we unfollow you. Trust me, we are down for it.”

S.chantelmadonsela_ offered advice:

“Considering his personality and how he perceives his growth in the industry, this isn’t @scotts_maphuma apologising, it’s his management. They realise that his career can go down the drain in the blink of an eye, cause truth be told, the same people who gave Scott his flowers are the same people who can bury his career. That’s your life lesson.”

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma has tasted success early in his career. Image: scotts_maphuma.

Scotts Maphuma and DJ Mariphosa fail to impress fans with their new song

As reported by Briefly News, local music lovers expressed doubt over the new song from Scotts Maphuma and DJ Mariphosa.

Amid criticism from fans over his lack of involvement with his supporters, Maphuma hit the studio with his ‘big brother’ Mariphosa, but the results seemed to have fallen flat.

