As the Scotts Maphuma drama continues, it appears he is experiencing the wrath of cancel culture

A popular nightclub recently cancelled the Amapiano sensation's performance over public backlash

Many netizens are stunned by the rise of cancel culture and the lengths people have gone to have Maphuma blackballed

Scotts Maphuma is getting blackballed because of his behaviour towards fans.

Tjo! It looks like Scotts Maphuma's career is hanging in the balance after a nightclub cancelled his show over public dispute for his behaviour towards fans.

Scotts Maphuma gets blackballed

One thing you shouldn't test is social media users and their ability to end your career in an instant.

We saw this with the likes of Da Baby and Daniel Caesar after daring fans to "cancel" them, and they got just that.

Today, South African Amapiano sensation, Scotts Maphuma, is experiencing a similar fate after testing his fanbase with snarky remarks about refusing to take pictures with supporters.

From having to perform to a dead-silent crowd that refused to dance to his music, to now being blackballed by a nightclub over his behaviour.

The Vogue Lounge cancelled Scotts Maphuma's performance over the comments he made towards his fans.

Despite his apology, the Vogue Lounge in Rusternburg released a statement after public backlash, announcing that it had pulled the Pikipiki hitmaker's performance, and it seems this is only the beginning:

"As a brand that stands for community, respect and inclusivity, we do not take your voices lightly. After careful consideration and with full respect for the sentiments expressed by our loyal guests, we have made the decision to withdraw Scotts Maphuma from our entertainment lineup."

Here's what Mzansi said about Scotts Maphuma being cancelled

Netizens are stunned by how things have gone for Maphuma, especially so early in his career:

Bigbrother_all said:

"We don’t like our colleagues and bosses, but we gotta pretend. He could’ve just done that as well if he’s such an introvert, not disrespect your supporters."

McShayne09 was shocked:

"Wow, this guy is in deep trouble."

Opinion__Facts wrote:

"He wasn't even international yet."

kay_mahapa posted:

"Scotts Maphuma put a multi million rand career in jeopardy all because he didn’t want to pretend and take pictures with fans. People pretend for 8 hours Mon-Frid for way lesser, get with the program, chief."

South Africans are shocked after Scotts Maphuma was blackballed.

Meanwhile, others emphasise that this should be a lesson to other stars to respect their supporters.

Somizi Mhlongo recently weighed in on the drama, and said he'd never disrespect his fans after all they've done for him.

ngwanesiyabong1 posted:

"His stinking attitude has cost him a fortune!"

Bõngìê Bõngìë said:

"He did this to himself."

AqneQueen wrote:

"@RealScotts_M, you wanted space, we gave you the whole galaxy. Enjoy!"

kissa_loti added:

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Scotts Maphuma meets Oskido

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Scotts Maphuma's meeting with legendary producer, Oskido.

It appears the Kalawa Jazmee co-founder may have decided to take the young muso under his wing and mentor him on humility after he faced public backlash and cancel culture.

