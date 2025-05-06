Scotts Maphuma responded after being ignored by the audience while on stage following his previous comments on the L-Tido Podcast

He previewed an unreleased song supposedly from his yet-to-be-released EP on his Instagram account and shared a message on why he cannot give up

Netizens reacted with mixed reactions, with some encouraging him to let the music speak for itself, while others advised him to apologise publicly

Scotts Maphuma responded to fans ignoring him during his performances. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma is back in the news after fans ignored him during a performance. The Yebo Lapho hitmaker previously courted the ire of his fans after he declared that he owed them nothing, including a simple selfie.

Scotts Maphuma responds after fans ignore him

Scotts Maphuma’s comments backfired spectacularly as the crowd gave him the cold shoulder during his performance at Cotton Fest in Johannesburg.

One would think that the Wishi Wishi musician had learnt his lesson, but that seems not to be the case. Scotts Maphuma took to his Instagram account on Friday, 2 May and trolled his critics like he previously did. He shared a preview of an unreleased song featuring his frequent collaborator LeeMcKrazy.

In the caption, he spoke about making the best out of a terrible situation and how he cannot give up because it would equate to hating his haters. The post was captioned:

“Igweeee ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 Turn lemons to lemonade. Turn hate into love ❤️❤️ If I stop I reciprocate the hate, but if I don’t I love those who love me and those who misunderstand me asiyen kubo ✌🏽❤️🔥”

In the preview, he referred to himself as Scotts Ma'attitude and interpolated Nigerian musician Shallipopi’s hit song Laho. The song is allegedly part of the yet-to-be-released London EP.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's unreleased song

In the comments, some encouraged him to make music so good that even his fiercest critics can’t help but dance to it. Others advised him to issue an apology to his fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

_k.2kwafa_ urged:

“Making sure the music is too good that even the haters listen and jam to it😂🙌🏾”

rhythmreportza remarked:

“We don't care bro 👍🏽”

lavishhrell_ declared:

“How can we hate you? We need you 💫”

icthudle highlighted:

“Even Black Coffee respects his fans.”

itu_el_locco warned:

“Remember that our hate is a long-term investment. We'll see the fruits of our labour😮”

theearies.1903 advised:

“An official apology to fans who misunderstood you would be good.”

theearies.1903 argued:

"At the end of day .that's how it's done in your world of profession, okunye nokunye ungabe usazifaka just make music ,sisakhona thina as your fans.🇿🇦🏆"

Sol Phenduka reacts to Scotts Maphuma being ignored

South Africans are showing Scotts Maphuma that they don't need him.

Briefly News reported that renowned media personality Sol Phenduka weighed in on another video of Scotts Maphuma being ignored by the crowd during a recent performance.

The Podcast and Chill co-host remarked how the crowd had intentionally moved to the front during Maphuma's performance and ignored him while he played his entire set.

