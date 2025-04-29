Amapiano stars TOSS and Scotts Maphuma failed to impress fans during their performance at Cotton Fest on Saturday, 26 April 2025

Despite both having a loyal fanbase, the duo’s performance was met with mostly silence, despite rapturous applause at the start.

Local netizens reacted on social media to criticise the amapiano duo, saying both need to pull up their socks for their future performances

Popular amapiano duo Scotts Maphuma and TOSS stunned fans with a less-than-impressive performance at Cotton Fest on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

In an online video, Maphuma and TOSS can be seen performing on stage in front of a less-than-enthusiastic crowd, which quickly lost their voice after a loud, hearty introduction.

Amapiano stars Scotts Maphuma and TOSS failed to impress fans at Cotton Fest 2025. Image: scotts_maphuma and indabakabani.

While the pair both enjoy successful careers as solo artists, they have often collaborated in the past and fans have a sense of their relationship through their online dance videos together.

Scotts Maphuma and TOSS fail to impress the crowds

Watch the duo's performance in the video below:

Local music fans were less than kind in their responses to amapiano fan X account @TheYanosUpdate’s tweet, which called the performance ‘sensational’.

Maphuma, who recently teased new music, and TOSS tried their best to get the crowd moving but their dance moves seemingly failed to hit the mark as the crowd remained static.

While Maphuma teased new music, the prolific music creator hopes to dust off the criticism from his performance at Cotton Fest as he prepares for a European tour in June 2025.

Maphuma shared a post as he travels back from Cotton Fest on his Instagram account:

Fans loved Cotton Fest 2025

While TOSS and Maphuma’s performance failed to hit the right note, the star-studded line-up at Cotton Fest kept fans grooving over the weekend.

Local stars such as A-Reece, Cassper Nyovest,Kabza de Small, K.O and Young Stunna kept fans rocking as local music lovers continue to honour the memory of event founder Riky Rick.

Thousands of fans attended Cotton Fest 2025. Image: cottonfestjhb.

Fans do not hold anything back over TOSS and Maphuma’s performance

Local netizens reacted negatively on social media, saying the popular duo failed to impress and called the showing garbage, despite the positive caption attached to the video.

JustLara26 was blunt:

“Absolute trash.”

Dah_afrika disagrees with the post:

“Sensational? I think not.”

dik_tril_GP said Maphuma is carrying TOSS:

“Scotts really reviving dead careers.”

VuyisileMavesta said Mphuma is scared:

“Scotts won’t perform alone, shame, coz we’re waiting for him.”

Alexnxumalo26 is a fan of the duo:

“Superstars.”

Lxng_live_visco was not impressed:

“Sensationally bad.”

Maxcovex wanted better:

“Mediocre at best.”

Sani_sukazi gave their opinion:

“This is rubbish, to be honest.”

The_CitizenZA criticised the performance:

“Nothing sensational here.”

WakaOwami was not happy:

“Garbage I tell you.”

