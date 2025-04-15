Amapiano stars have been taking over the globe with their music and sleek dance moves

Recently, a video of Toss and Scotts Maphuma showing off their epic dance moves went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Amapiano artists' dance moves

Toss and Scotts Maphuma showed off their dance moves. Image: scotts_maphuma/indabakabani

Source: Instagram

The South African music genre Amapiano has taken over the world, and the artists are making sure that they make their own mark in unique ways. Recently, Toss and Scotts Maphuma left many netizens on social media entertained by their recent video.

An online user @PianoConnectSA posted a clip of the two Amapiano stars showing off their epic dance moves on X. In the video, Maphuma and Toss are seen vibing to an unknown song.

The post was captioned: "TOSS and Scotts Maphuma make one crazy combo."

Watch the clip here

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to video of Toss and Scotts

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of the gents dancing. Here's what they had to say:

@auntyspax said:

"This is one boring combo."

@PhathoRecover wrote:

"Its videos like this where I wish I could hear, 'hello!!!!!! Killer Kau' one more time."

@ii_am_njongo responded:

"Toss's footwork is wild."

@Floyd_Meister replied:

"Not really. But to each his own. Toss has fallen off pretty badly, ey. Even the bras aren't using him anymore for vocals. He's riding everyone's wave by just being present. We want music, not dance clips."

Scotts Maphuma hangs out with Amapiano star Toss. Image" @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma invites cancellation

Meanwhile, in March 2025, Fans and Inno Morolong were taken aback by Scotts Maphuma's heated words, while Sbahle Mpisane agreed with the singer.

In a post reshared by blogger @maphephandaba, Scotts complained that he no longer has privacy. Scotts said he wishes he were "normal again" so that he can do things like shopping at a mall without anyone talking to him. The musician expressed frustration with the constant attention:

"If South Africa doesn’t care about us whether you’re hurt or not in the mood, it could be anything, because it’s not like I live in the studio and make music all the time. Why should I always understand that these people are my fans ,why? You tell a person that today I’m not feeling like taking pictures all of a sudden you’re rude so l should give people my time and energy by force just because I’m who I am."

He concluded with a message daring people to cancel him:

"Sorry cancel me South Africa maybe I’ll be free from you."

Fans slam Kabza and Scotts Maphuma for quad biking

Briefly News previously reported that popular amapiano stars Kabza De Small and singer Scotts Maphuma were out and about at a quad-biking establishment. However, they took on the adventure in the riskiest way possible, which sparked negative comments.

The award-winning music producer Kabza De Small and vocalist Scotts Maphuma were seen hanging out and quad-biking. In an X video posted by @PianoConnectSA, the artists attempted to perform risky tricks on the bike, and this was a cause for concern among the online community.

The Wishi Wishi collaborators were dressed in casual clothing during their adrenaline-pumping outing.. This caused fans to make a lot of negative comments instead of gushing over their growing friendship.

Source: Briefly News