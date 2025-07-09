Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo threw major shade at his nemesis, Floyd Shivambu

The Kaya 959 presenter accused Shivambu of looking for an opportunity to insert himself into the country's chaos

Sizwe Dhlomo used a hilarious meme to relay his thoughts, which had Mzansi floored

Sizwe Dhlomo trolls Floyd Shivambu

Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo recently took to social media and threw major shade at former uMkhonto we Sizwe Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu.

Dhlomo accused his nemesis, Shivambu, of desperately looking for an opportunity to divert attention to himself amid the chaos in the country.

The country is in turmoil, and it was ignited by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who held a presser and aired out some of the corruption within government.

Sizwe Dhlomo, who has been vocal about this matter by relaying some of his opinions about it, posted a hilarious meme to go with the message on 8 July 2025.

"Omunye umbhengest [Someone I know] is busy looking for a gap in this news cycle to announce his next press con. Lol!" he laughed.

Dhlomo and Shivambu clashed on social media when the media personality gave Shivambu unsolicited advice on how to play his political cards. This ruffled Shivambu, who hit back in the most petty way possible.

Where it all began

On Monday, 23 June 2025, Dhlomo took to X to tell Shivambu to chill and lie low until the dust settles.

"Your problem is you don’t know how to execute, and you move like you’re desperate @FloydShivambu. Chill bro, didisa. Lie low for like two months or something, then come back and say you’ve consulted. Not this thing!" he exclaimed.

Shivambu, who was on everyone's timeline then, hit back at Dhlomo in a twar that ended with Sizwe getting blocked.

"I humbly think you have an over-exaggerated view of yourself, brother. I don’t know you, have never spoken to you, but you seem like you feel entitled to how I do politics. I don’t know what you do, and I humbly advise that you focus there. Please!"

His latest dig might have reignited their beef.

Mzansi chuckles at Sizwe's meme

Social media users laughed at Sizwe

@PulseOnX stated:

"You have moved on from Vusi, now you are busy with Floyd. Damn you were supposed to be rapper, beef is your thing."

@Cecilia_Mthwane said:

"Leave him alone, him and Mayibuye will come back."

@blockxs said:

"Everyone is waiting for the next move."

@Sdizo laughed:

"Leave Floyd alone, Sizwe."

@Scarcity_20 stated:

"Lemm' mention him in advance. Floyd Shivambu, here's Sizwe trying to be relevant with what's trending. I like the fact that Julius Malema never responded to him."

@Zani_Baccaria joked:

"Maybe Bushiri told him to wait a little bit."

Ntsiki joins Mayibuye

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai publicly pledged her support for Floyd Shivambu. This had many people calling her an opportunist because she switched allegiance to secure a top role in Shivambu’s Mayibuye Consultation Process.

Mazwai responded to the allegations, saying the accusations are damaging to her brand.

