Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo outraged Floyd Shivambu with his unsolicited advice on how he should play his political cards

The former uMkhonto we Sizwe Secretary General Floyd Shivambu did not take Sizwe's advice lightly, and he hit back

Mzansi has added their opinion to the heated twar, with many picking sides in the gentlemen's spat

Sizwe Dhlomo gave Floyd Shivambu a few pointers on how to play his cards and not appear desperate. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images, SizweDhlomo/X

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo infuriated Floyd Shivambu on X (Twitter) recently after he called him desperate. The star's unsolicited advice on how Floyd should navigate the situation he is in right now did not sit well with him.

Sizwe drags Floyd Shivambu

Reacting to a video made by former uMkhonto we Sizwe Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu, Sizwe dragged him, saying he was acting too desperate.

"Your problem is you don’t know how to execute, and you move like you’re desperate @FloydShivambu. Chill bro, didisa. Lie low for like two months or something, then come back and say you’ve consulted. Not this thing!" he exclaimed.

Sizwe Dhlomo dragged Floyd Shivambu for being too desperate. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela

Floyd Shivambu hits back at Sizwe

The controversial politician took Sizwe's words to heart and told him to stay in his lane. He dragged him for being entitled to how he makes decisions on a way forward, like implementing his political party.

"I humbly think you have an over-exaggerated view of yourself, brother. I don’t know you, have never spoken to you, but you seem like you feel entitled to how I do politics. I don’t know what you do, and I humbly advise that you focus there. Please!"

Check out the X post below:

SA picks side in Sizwe and Floyd spat

Netizens have shared their divided opinions on the heated twar, with people agreeing with Sizwe, while others called him out along with Shivambu.

@cwenga09 argued:

"Or whatever Sizwe, who cares? Must @FloydShivambu now give you attention over and over again? You have your land, one you bragged about here. You have money, career, famous friends, you have all you need to centre your life around. Floyd's life is his politics."

@_Segametsi said:

"I don't know how these things work, but I think Sizwe was actually offering Floyd an informal PR reset. He’s saying, "You look wild right now; here’s a way to fix it without losing face." Floyd being Floyd... responded like a wounded celebrity, not a calculated politician."

@haploz99 exclaimed:

"Unfortunately, social commentary doesn't work like that, it's merely derived from public discourse and public occurrences and not dependent on whether they know you in person or not. Suffice to say you surely need a rest from the blows you have been absorbing lately!"

Ntsiki Mazwai praises Floyd Shivambu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai praised Floyd Shivambu's political influence. She said he is more influential than South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The activist ignited a debate with her sentiments that President Cyril Ramaphosa is powerful because he has money, whereas Floyd lacks the funds.

