Sizwe Dhlomo publicly came for Floyd Shivambu and criticised his strategy before launching a political party

Shivambu and Dhlomo got into a back-and-forth, which eventually resulted in the former blocking the radio host

Netizens weighed in, with some backing Sizwe Dhlomo, while others defended Floyd Shivambu

Sizwe Dhlomo and Floyd Shivambu clashed online. Image: floyd_shivambu, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Popular radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo was involved in a heated exchange with former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Floyd Shivambu in heated online clash

The war of words kicked off after Dhlomo advised Shivambu over his seemingly shambolic consultative process on whether to form a new party or not. The Kaya 959 host advised the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician to take a step back before making public moves. The post was captioned:

“Your problem is you don’t know how to execute & you move like you’re desperate @FloydShivambu. Chill bro, didisa. Lie low for like two months or something, then come back & say you’ve consulted. Not this thing!”

Floyd Shivambu fired back with a savage response and what seemed like a threat to Sizwe Dhlomo. The post was captioned:

“I humbly think you have an over-exaggerated view of yourself, brother. I don’t know you, have never spoken to you, but you seem like you feel entitled to how I do politics. I don’t know what you do, and I humbly advise that you focus there. Please!”

Sizwe Dhlomo didn’t back down and responded, asking:

“Or what?”

The tension escalated, and Floyd Shivambu eventually blocked Sizwe Dhlomo.

Netizens react as Floyd Shivambu and Sizwe Dhlomo clash

In the comments under Sizwe Dhlomo’s defiant response, netizens were split into two camps, one supporting the radio host and the other supporting Floyd Shivambu.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AyaWeLoveYou responded:

“Your reply has no argument! Shut up, Sizwe! Not everything revolves around your spoon-fed self!”

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

“We stand with you Dinangwe 🔥🔥🔥He must join the list with abo Vusi Thembekwayo.”

@yangamessi joked:

“You’re not scared of him, Dinangwe? Phela the man visited Shepherd Bushiri not so long ago.”

@alferzw advised:

“Please, Siz, relax, are you done with VT because, wow, you like overstepping into people's lives, let the man be.”

@LizaNjee suggested:

“Just leave the dude alone, man. He is trying to build for himself; he doesn’t need to be treated this way. Let him try to build; there is no need to tear him down. You’ve always supported people who try for themselves out here. What changed? Is there a political motive here?”

Sizwe Dhlomo theorises why Floyd Shivambu didn't resign

This isn't the first time Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Floyd Shivambu.

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo suggested why Floyd Shivambu didn't resign during his explosive press conference on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Dhlomo claimed that Floyd Shivambu had intended to announce his resignation from the MK Party, but speculated that events preceding the press conference made him reconsider.

