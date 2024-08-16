The MK Party has praised former Economic Freedom Fighters members Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi

Manyi and Shivambu left the Red Berets and joined the MK Party in a move that left the nation scratching their heads

The MKP said the two new members would bolster the opposition parties in Parliament, and South Africans weren't too certain

The MK Party is happy that Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi joined their ranks. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, Chris McGrath/Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party said Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi joining the MK Party will strengthen the opposition parties in Parliament.

MK Party lauds new members Shivambu and Manyi

According to SABC News, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Shivambu and Manyi's new MK Party membership is a win for the parties in the progressive caucus. He said their membership would boost and sharpen the progressive caucus's strategy inside and outside Parliament.

Shivambu and Manyi resigned from the EFF this week. Party leader Julius Malema said Manyi resigned on Monday, 12 August, and Shivambu officially resigned at a press briefing held by the EFF on 15 August. Malema said although his resignation hit him, there were no personal feelings in politics.

South Africans doubt Floyd's move

Netizens on Facebook commenting on Shivambu's exit from the EFF were not sure he made the right move.

Vumile Zulu Khaya Qongo said:

"Floyd made a big mistake by leaving the EFF. The worst part is he joined the MK Party."

Rhadebe Tshangisa said:

"This is just a political ploy against the ANC. The move is to attempt to give character to a doomed MKP because its leaders are ideologically bankrupt."

Ludwe Phofu said:

"The DA and the ANC combined are still going to be the strongest, no matter what these breakaways try."

Nqunde Keo said:

"Malema and Zuma are cooking something here."

Moroka WaBoroka said:

"Manyi joined the EFF just to destroy it. He's always been Zuma's boy."

EFF insider claims fallout between Shivambu and Malema caused him to leave the EFF

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an EFF member claimed that relations between Shivambu and Malema broke down.

The EFF insider claimed that Shivambu was approached by wealthy people who wanted to back Shivambu financially to contest the EFF's leadership. Malema discovered that Shivambu agreed, and they had a fallout.

