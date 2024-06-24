ATM President Vuyo Zungula said the Progressive Caucus remains strong despite the departure of three of its member parties

The UDM, Al Jama-ah and PAC reportedly left the Progressive Caucus to join the ANC’s Government of National Unity

Zungula said the Progressive Caucus was expecting a boost in numbers with the scheduled swearing-in of 58 MK Party members in parliament

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said the decision by three parties to leave the Progressive Caucus for the GNU had not weakened the formation. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said the departure of three parties from the Progressive Caucus to join the Government of National Unity had not weakened the formation.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama-ah and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) reportedly joined the ANC’s GNU, which left only the ATM, EFF and United Africans Transformation in the caucus.

Progressive Caucus takes on opposition role

Zungula said that despite the remaining members only holding a combined 42 seats in parliament, their numbers would grow after the MK Party’s 58 members joined parliament and the Progressive Caucus.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ATM leader told Newzroom Afrika that the policies of remaining caucus members were unlikely to join GNU as their policies weren't aligned with organisations such as the DA and the FF Plus. Zungula further explained that the Progressive Caucus must remain intact to strengthen the country’s democracy:

“Our role as a Progressive Caucus is to do what is constitutionally required to be done by members of opposition parties, which is to hold the government accountable.”

Mzansi applauds ATM President’s stance on GNU

Many social media users commended Zungula for

@umtapi said:

“@ZungulaVuyo, my national vote is safe with you.”

@Chox70080123 added:

“Vuyo Zungula is a politician who is decisive and clear. I admire him. He makes sense all the time.”

@SasaNdlovu1 commented:

“What a leader . He is very clear on his beliefs. Respect to you, ATM leader.”

@AsemahleMak advised:

“He is absolutely correct! Wise decision @ZungulaVuyo, and I love how you are playing the long game. Ignore the detractors.”

@ZiphoKhumalo3 stated:

"Siyabonga @ZungulaVuyo mongameli. I knew [you] are a principled man who will not leave his party agenda for the next meal. Thank you for not selling out.”

Kenny Kunene criticises DA's demands over SA's new cabinet

Briefly News reported that the DA proposed to include 10 MPs in key economic roles and make John Steenhuisen deputy president.

This sparked controversy, drawing sharp criticism from Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance.

Kunene accused the DA of being power-hungry, but netizens said he was pointing fingers at the wrong people.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News