COSATU and SAFTU have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to keep the DA away from the Employment and Labour Ministry

The federations believe the political party would reverse many of the gains made over the past three decades

John Steenhuisen’s party recently protested against the minimum wage outside COSATU’s Johannesburg offices

Trade union federations, COSATU and SAFTU, believe the Democratic Alliance threatens the interests of working-class South Africans.

Unions believe DA policies will leave workers poor

According to EWN, the two organisations called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avoid appointing a DA member to the Employment and Labour Ministry.

COSATU believed that a DA Employment and Labour Minister would undo the gains made by the ANC government, while SAFTU said the DA’s policy reforms would leave many South Africans destitute.

In May 2024, DA leader John Steenhuisen led a picket outside COSATU’s Johannesburg office, denouncing the National Minimum Wage. Steenhuisen’s party proposed that the country adopt the Youth Employment Opportunity Certificate, which it said would afford young people employment opportunities without the constraints of the minimum wage.

Ramaphosa was expected to appoint the seventh administration’s cabinet ministers who would reflect the GNU agreement, which included the DA and IFP, among other political parties.

Mzansi split on DA-led Employment and Labour Department

South Africans were divided by the possibility of a DA member being appointed to head the Employment and Labour Department.

@Bongani_SP said:

“DA should be completely kept away from our government.”

@gavinclynick asked:

“Why? Fear that they might do better?”

@OHanisi suggested:

“DA must cancel BBEEE and sports quotas, I want to see something ”

@MaemoProf advised:

“DA should be given minister in sports. No finance, labour, health and education.”

@BornInAzania added:

“Actually, that’s where they must be.”

