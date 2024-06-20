Contralesa has reminded President Cyril Ramaphosa to include traditional leaders in the seventh administration’s cabinet

The Congress believes the inclusion of Amakhosi would help address the problems faced by those residing in rural areas

Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena added that the President should select a ministerial team that excludes those fingered in the Zondo Commission

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Contralesa's Kgoshi Lameck reminded President Cyril Ramaphosa to adhere to his commitment and include traditional leaders in the 7th administration. KIM LUDBROOK/POOL/AFP and X/ @collensedibe

Source: UGC

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has reminded President Cyril Ramaphosa to include traditional leaders in his cabinet to address the challenges facing residents of rural areas.

Contralesa congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa

The congress’ request came as Ramaphosa set out to appoint the seventh administration’s cabinet.

According to SABC News, the President met with traditional leaders and Mahlambhandlovu in 2019 and said Traditional Affairs would be a stand-alone department.

Contralesa President Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena congratulated Ramaphosa on his re-election and said the Congress expected the President to select a ministerial team that wasn’t implicated in any wrongdoing by the State Capture Inquiry:

“Our expectation is that the president must put up a strong team of those ministers, ministers who are dedicated, who are going to put people first.”

Kgoshi, however, added that Contralesa reserved its comment on the Government of National Unity.

Mzansi is doubtful of Traditional leaders' inclusion in the cabinet

@Wanda855669465 said:

“Even if he includes them, it will be just for control, just like IFP. They will have no influence in the GNU.”

@Mautla2 advised:

“They should register a party and contest elections.”

@MmVumisa speculated:

“They must just forget he’s going to exclude them.”

@leswawe commented:

“CONTRALESA is useless in SA. Crime, poverty, and unemployment are high in their presence, but kings are paid a lot of money for nothing. Kings forget that they are custodians in the interests of people, not to exploit the society.”

@UnderpantsAnton said:

“No thanks.”

Mbalula tells Contralesa to be weary of corrupt politicians

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, delivered a tribute lecture for Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo.

Mbalula urged traditional leaders to follow Maphumulo's example by supporting truth and community development.

He cautioned against political influence, calling politicians dishonest and warning traditional leaders not to be misled by them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News