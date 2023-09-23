The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula delivered a tribute lecture for Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo

Mbalula urged traditional leaders to follow Maphumulo's example by supporting truth and community development

He cautioned against political influence, calling politicians dishonest and warning traditional leaders not to be misled by them

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fikile Mbalula addresses Contralesa members at Camperdown, UMgungundlovu District, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

CAMPERDOWN - ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula delivered a memorial lecture in honour of Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo, the inaugural president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) on Friday.

Guarding against political manipulation

Speaking to ANC members, Contralesa officials, and religious figures, Mbalula urged traditional leaders to follow in Maphumulo's footsteps by championing truth and community development.

He cautioned them against succumbing to political influence, asserting that political figures often engage in dishonesty and corruption, reported TimesLIVE.

Corruption's impact on community services

Mbalula also appealed to religious leaders to pray for politicians for them to act ethically. He emphasised the detrimental impact of corruption on service delivery within communities.

Mbaula begged the traditional leaders to fearlessly hold political leaders accountable.

SA calls out Fikile Mbalula

Mzansi people were not sold by Mbalula's speech and questioned his integrity as a politician.

Read some of the comments below:

Mxolisi Kheswa posted:

"I take it he's referring to himself and his own party, especially the 'thieving' part."

Darin Bolt wrote:

"At least he's honest about one thing! "

Bongani Mashasha said:

"Those are traditional leaders, they have every right to warn their people. Especially at this time when we are heading to national elections."

Emmanuel Lesetja mentioned:

"He speaks for himself and his fellow comrades."

Sibusiso Mthombheni

"Look in the mirror Mbaks."

Fikile Mbalula sparks outrage after praising ANC for bringing electricity to all in SA: “ANC has no shame”

In another article, Briefly News reported that African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has sparked outrage after making controversial comments at a funeral over the weekend.

Mbalula was speaking at the funeral of Fezile Dabi Secretary General Thabo Mabasa in the Free State. The SG hailed the progress of the ANC's service delivery rollout, praising the party for bringing light to South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News