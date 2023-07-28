Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema took aim at embattled power utility Eskom

During the EFF's 10th-anniversary gala dinner, Malema said that the Gutpa-linked state capture is nothing compared to the corruption at Eskom

The EFF leader criticised government leaders for enriching themselves while millions starve in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters hosted their 10th-anniversary gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Thursday, 27 July.

Julius Malema criticised Eskom for widespread corruption at the EFF's 10th-anniversary gala dinner. Image: @Sinawo_Thambo/Twitter & Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Malema carved out a portion of his address to fire shots at SA's embattled power utility, criticising it for widespread corruption.

The red berets leader warned attendees that the corruption at Eskom makes the Gupta-era looting look like a joke.

Malema said:

“If the Guptas did state capture, they were playing. What we are experiencing today with Eskom makes the Guptas look like a joke."

Watch Julius Malema speak on corruption at Eskom

The EFF posted a video snippet of Malema's address on Twitter:

The EFF leader said that the collapse of SA's economy, public finance and SOEs was just a symptom of the widespread corruption in the country.

Malema criticised government leaders for using state resources to enrich themselves while the country's most vulnerable don't have access to water or safe and suitable housing, The Citizen reported.

South Africans weigh in on Julius Malema's Eskom comments

Below are some comments:

@SABananaRep praised:

"Don't often agree with Malema and EFF. However, he is spot on here. Speak truth to power and theft."

@muhbzelz claimed:

"What we are experiencing now is the effects of what the Guptas started back then. What's confusing about the concept?"

@malungana3 added:

"Anything to the contrary is wrong. The CIC has spoken."

@lotlis said:

"I am not an EFF member, but you guys have your own programs that just continue while others howl."

