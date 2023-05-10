The EFF has released its ticket prices for the fundraising gala dinner ahead of the 10th-anniversary celebration

The party is selling different packages that range from R250 000 to R1.2 million for a seat at Julius Malema's table

South Africans have criticised the EFF for its prices and accused the party of copying the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken a page from the ruling party's fundraising page, and the price tag has left South Africans less than amused.

The Red Berets plans to host a gala dinner ahead of the 10th-anniversary celebration, and ticket sales are only for the ultra-rich.

EFF sells gala dinner tickets for R1.2 million

According to TimesLIVE, the exclusive EFF gala dinner will be held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on July 27. Different packages are available depending on who you want to sit next to.

The platinum package costs R1.2 million and includes perks such as chill time with the EFF leader Julius Malema. The table seats 10 people who will be offered a three-course meal, welcome drinks with EFF officials, entertainment and branding opportunities.

The pricing is similar to the ANC's gala dinner prices, which saw business people spend R1.2 million just to sit next to Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's gala dinner earlier this year, reports the Mail & Guardian.

The EFF has other packages for people who can't afford to spend R1.2 million. The gold package goes for R750 000, and the ticket holders will get to sit with EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu.

The silver package costs R500 000, and the bronze package sells for R250 000 with significantly fewer perks.

South Africans laugh at the EFF's gala dinner pricing

@dramadelinquent said:

"The cheapest is R25k a seat for dinner and entertainment "

@Joy80052354 said:

"I don’t think anybody progressive can spend R250k in one night for dinner for 10 people."

@tsitso09 said:

"The ANC was criticised for running this scam. Now, the EFF has become a copycat."

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"You have got to be freaking kidding me!!!! Go ask all the corrupt ANC members to attend your Gala dinner. You guys can strategise your coalition. Mashatile will buy a platinum ticket."

@MogolaDanny said:

"1,2 to sit with a rude man?"

