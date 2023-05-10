A video of a man buying cheap chicken pieces from a Woolworths shop in Cape Town went viral

The guy only spent 8 cents for a pack of 24 fresh chicken portions and could hardly believe his luck

He shared the video of the cheap purchase on social media, which has gathered more than a million views

A video of a man buying bulk portions of Woolies Chicken in Cape Town went viral. Image: @keenanolivier021

Source: TikTok

Food prices are rising, and South Africans are getting more frugal with their money. One man who paid next to nothing for 24 pieces of chicken at Woolies posted his rare find on TikTok.

Video of man paying 8 cents for Woolies chicken gets 1.5 million views on TikTok

The Woolworths store in Cape Town obviously priced the R200 worth of meat wrong, and the lucky customer @keenanolivier021 gained from their mistake.

The cashier looked confused and amused when the gent gave her 20c for the chicken pack costing 8c. Woolworths Food in Tyger Valley had no choice but to honour the sale, and the man was very chuffed about it, reported IOL.

“Yes, mense! I just paid 8 cents for a 24-pack of chicken at Woolies, as you can see on the slip. Just wanna remind you guys that the customer is always right."

At the end of the clip, he said the grocery store gave him back the 20c because "nobody operates with cents anymore".

Mzansi people on TikTok were cheering for the guy, and the video gathered over 1.5 million views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi says the customer is always right in comments section

@chevychase1209 said:

"Then people say Woolies is expensive. You had to say keep the change."

@hopelenatha shared:

"I worked in retail and the rule is the customer pays the price they see on the product even if it's wrong."

@coachtshidi asked:

"How does it feel to be God's favourite child? "

@yasaar86 posted:

"And here I told my daughter you can't buy anything with 20 cents.

@cheynenotshane wrote:

"Spot on! Recently bought men's face cream at Woolies. The price was wrong on the shelf and guess what? They gave it to me for free."

@maryeasthorpe mentioned:

"Well done! Their mistake they must be wide awake when doing their pricing."

@user3967103259636 said:

"Congratulations. I paid R229 for a burglar guard at game gateway Because it was on the wrong shelf. The price was wrong also."

@jossdawsondesigns added:

"The price you see is the price you pay, period."

