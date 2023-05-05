Woolworths is scrambling to put out fires after a field mouse was found in a pack of free-range chicken

A now viral TikTok video shows the tiny rodent chilling among the chicken, sparking a full-blown probe from the retailer

Investigation or not, South African are disgusted and shocked by the viral mouse video and have questioned Woolworths' hygiene

CAPE TOWN - One of SA's leading retailers, Woolworths, has landed in some hot water after a shopper shared a video of a live mouse trapped in a package of free-range chicken.

Woolworth is in hot water over a viral video of a mouse found in a package of free-range chicken.

Source: Getty Images

Tiktoker reveals mouse in Woolworths free-range chicken viral video

TikTok user @Tebo.s posted the now-viral video showing the live mouse moving around among chicken pieces.

The blowback from the incidents has resulted in the retailer launching a full-scale investigation into how the rodent ended up in its free-range chicken.

Woolworths responds to viral rat video

After being tagged on a screenshot of the video on Twitter, Woolworths released a statement informing the public that the branch located in Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town would be placed under a microscope, IOL reported.

The statement said:

"Senior management have visited the site to assess the situation, and an independent auditor will verify our findings. In the immediate term, the store is undergoing a forensic deep clean."

The retailer reaffirmed its commitment to high standards of hygiene and food safety. Woolworths added that it is committed to the well-being of its customers and workers.

South Africans are horrified by viral Woolies mouse video

While Woolies apologised for the incident and promised to get to the bottom of it, South Africans were still shocked and disgusted by the mouse video.

Below are some comments:

ReabetaweMolotoZA

"I'll never see Woolies food the same."

Andlie said:

"Woolworths and Shoprite = same WhatsApp group."

Tshepi added:

"I'm still gasping."

Misshypoo commented:

"OMG, No, my lord, now I've seen it all... I'm done!!!"

Gigi exclaimed:

"Omg sies."

dysr0kgnpw2i stated:

"I can't believe this."

All-Things-Misstee declared:

"Woolworths is a scam! I will never trust woolies food ever again."

