KSI and Logan Paul's energy drink Prime launched in South Africa, and the youth showed the YouTube stars unbelievable support

The energy drink has been a trending topic, and one video showing a long queue at Checkers went viral

Social media users were shocked by the hype, and the clip reminded many of the Black Friday frenzy

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of youngsters lining up to buy Prime Hydration went viral. Image: @bare.ps

Source: UGC

SA youngsters and their parents lined up early in the morning at Checkers stores to stock up on Prime Hydration bottles.

The energy drink owned by YouTubers and boxers KSI and Logan Paul launched in SA and is exclusively sold at Checkers.

Popular Prime energy drink takes SA by storm

Teens and tweens didn't want to miss out on the scarce drink, which went on sale at close to R40 a bottle last night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to EWN, a bottle of Prime can retail at R1 000 on resale sites in England and the United States.

Checkers launched with only four Prime Hydration flavours Blue Raspberry, Ice Pop, Lemon Lime, and Tropical Punch, reported IOL.

Footage of long line at Checkers trend

The energy drink topped trending topics on Monday, and people were stunned by a TikTok video posted by @bare.ps_ of a long line outside a Checkers store.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discuss the Prime frenzy at Checkers

@tshepiso_21 asked:

"What's so great about Prime kanti?"

@localhotmomsam posted:

"Parents in 2020 were lining up like this when alcohol was being sold for a limited time, let's not forget."

@elroywarner1 stated:

"The Western world is influencing our kids to enrich themselves."

@ebucs19 said:

"Who knew the guy had that many fans in SA?"

@davidefamo commented:

"Let the kids be, a lot of you were lining up for alcohol during the pandemic."

@sasanova_babyblue asked:

"Kante does this prime thing give you super powers?"

@mandyncue shared:

"The one drink I won’t drink my instincts are never wrong."

@nhlemtakaobama commented:

"Lapho in Springs our checkers still had a lot of stock around 7pm."

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused, lady clowned over shopping choices

In another story, Briefly News reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News