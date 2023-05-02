Checkers stores were packed with people who wanted to get their hands on the Prime Hydration drink

TikTok user @dboycodi reviewed four of the flavours, claiming they taste like medicine, plastic and even wood

Mzansi people loved the man’s honesty and had a good laugh at how he explained the tastes

South Africans were super excited about the release of the Prime Hydration drink in Checker’s stores nationwide. People lined outside the store, waiting to get theirs, however, many were left disappointed by the taste.

Source: TikTok

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI are the ones behind this overly hyped drink. Originating in the US and making it on too many big platforms, like UFC, this drink is known worldwide.

Mzansi TikTok user reviews the highly anticipated Prime drink

TikTok user @dboycodi got in on the hype and got his hands on four of the different flavours. Trying them individually, our guy made it clear that there is nothing good about these Prime drinks. He believes that anything imported into SA is the rejects of the production.

The one he claims states like plums, another like medicine, another like plastic and the last, but not least, like wood! Take a look:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the Prime hype

People were fished by the man’s descriptions of the flavours. Others thanked their lucky stars that they did not fall for the hype and waist their money and time.

Read some of the comments:

@zaitoonisaenos said:

“Taste like plants and a Wendy house... You are hilarious.”

@Aatiqah Martin said:

“How do you know what a Wendy house tastes like?”

@LUTHO said:

“Y'all are buying prime but still don't know what prime factors are ”

@Verné Tej Geduldt said:

“Wood, plants and plastic Love your honesty!!!”

