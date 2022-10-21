A man shared his experience tasting cow heels for the first time, and South Africans adored his positive reaction to it

The country is filled with many delicacies and foods from multiple cultures and groups, bringing tons of options for foodies

The video made Mzansi peeps very happy and urged the jolly dude to try food from other South Africa/ African cultures

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man shared his experience of tasting cow heels for the first time, and South Africans loved the enthusiastic reaction he gave while eating the familiar food.

A TikTokker shared his experience trying cow heels for the first time, and peeps dug the response to it. Images: yungearn/ TikTok

Source: UGC

yungearn sat in his car while doing it and had some other popular Mzansi foods to eat, such as dombolo (dumplings) and chakalaka. The TikTok video had peeps from across the country interested in suggesting more things for the good-spirited gent to try out.

The way he ate the food was also positively received because most South Africans tend to eat with their hands. He starts off with the chakalaka and dombolo combination and then moves to the main attraction.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi's tasty foods don't just stop there. Each culture in South Africa has some delicious goodies that peeps worldwide would adore if they would give it a chance.

Positivity is the only thing SA peeps shared with the dude. See the responses below:

m a c said:

"Favorite South African tik tokker "

Cass The DJ asked:

"Why did you buy this bro? @yungearn one of my favorite things to eat."

jokey45e mentioned:

"I love this guy he shows so much respect for all cultures food bless u bro."

Shoaib commented:

"Yo my guy trying everything but keep the good content up bro pls pin this."

Quinlan posted:

"The noises at the end Reminds me of me"

MissLeerato shared:

"You are eating my favourite. Dombolo and inqina "

S said:

"One of the most collagen-rich meals you could eat. So good for your skin, joints, etc. My fave."

Keanu Duminy mentioned:

"Killed it ❤❤"

Stylish attorney posts pic outside of court after winning case, has thirsty gents flirting: “Be my lawyer”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one young lawyer is on cloud nine after winning another court battle, proudly posting pics of the magnificent day on social media.

The gorgeous babe looked victorious as she stood outside a magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal, enjoying her spectacular moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News