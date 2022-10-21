A beautiful young attorney has taken to the socials to celebrate being victorious during another court appearance

The young woman looked stylish as she stood outside of a magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal, relishing her victory

Twitter user, @simmy_mamyalu had many social media peeps proud of her accolade, with netizens rushing to wish her well

One young lawyer is on cloud nine after winning another court battle, proudly posting pics of the magnificent day on social media.

The young attorney had many hearts melting. Image: @simmy_mamyalu.

The gorgeous babe looked victorious as she stood outside a magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal, enjoying her spectacular moment.

Twitter user, @simmy_mamyalu, made many netizens proud of the win, with her post captioned:

“Another win in the bag.”

Seeing a stunning, intelligent woman slaying in the legal field and doing the most as a successful attorney is wonderful.

Let’s have a look at her Twitter post:

Many tweeps were proud of her accomplishment, with others complimenting her beauty, poise and intellectual prowess.

Here are some of the coolest online reactions:

@ta_marah11 had some jokes:

“Can you solve the Senzo Meyiwa case?”

@Wandi_SA reacted:

“Because you are around here, I will need your help. Can I have your office number, or tell me where your office is.”

@lithapelo_dee added a cheesy line from court:

“Objection, my love, you did well.”

@Mohamme43737280 noted:

“Good job. Nice.”

@KWANOBAWU loved her style:

“You're so stunning. I like your outfit.”

@Beckybandt tried shooting his shot:

“Be my lawyer, please.”

@jackoxtail complimented her beauty:

“Semhle, and I really love how your feet are. Wow."

