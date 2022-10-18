One young lady from Gauteng cannot get over her excitement about becoming a whole electrical engineer

Taking to LinkedIn, Reitumetse Sekhosana noted that she could not believe that she is a qualified electrician

Many netizens were proud of her achievement and commended the beautiful woman for fearlessly taking on the male-dominated profession

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A dedicated young artisan from Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng is still pinching herself after becoming a qualified electrician.

Reitumetse Sekhosana is a stylish electrician. Image: Reitumetse Sekhosana/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hard-working lady studied electrical engineering at Sedibeng TVET College and noted that she was over the moon after her exemplary accomplishment.

Reitumetse Sekhosana posted a picture of herself in her work gear and expressed the joy she felt about completing her studies:

“I added a title to my name the other day. Almost a week later, and it still feels surreal. Oh well, electrician, it is.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media peeps were thrilled for the young lady and commended her efforts. Many were impressed that she fearlessly took on a traditionally male-dominated profession.

Let’s have a look at some of the most engaging reactions from netizens:

Mothupi Kgopa complimented her beauty:

“Electricians never looked this good. Congratulations!”

Sbusiso Zwane reacted:

“If you can dream, you can achieve it. Congratulations, Reitumetse.”

Slikha Ndlovu tried flirting with her:

“Congrats. Could you please be my personal electrician?”

Steven Nemasango admired her looks and intellectual prowess:

“Beauty with brains. Wonderful, and all the best.”

Matli Metsing wrote:

“Congratulations on your trade qualification. South Africa needs young women like you who are driven and have a vision.”

Maduvhahafani Munyaliwa left her the sweetest message:

“Congratulations, and welcome to the world of artisans.”

Determined lady from Gauteng grinds hard in the engineering field, inspires social media peeps: “Woman in action”

In another inspiring story about female success, Briefly News also wrote about an incredibly diligent young woman from Gauteng who works within the engineering field and left South Africans inspired. Taking to LinkedIn, Charity Podile posted a picture of herself hard at work, wearing blue overalls. Commenting on the snap, many netizens commended the young lady for her hard work, with others cautioning her always to be safe and wear a helmet to protect herself from injuries while on the grind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News