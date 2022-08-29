An incredibly diligent young woman from Gauteng who works within the engineering field has South Africans inspired

Taking to LinkedIn, Charity Podile posted a picture of herself hard at work, wearing blue overalls

Commenting on the snap, many netizens commended the young lady for her hard work, with others cautioning her to always be safe and wear a helmet

A lovely young lady who works in an engineering-related field is setting social media ablaze with a pic of herself hard at work.

Charity Podile is working hard to make things happen for herself. Image: Charity Podile/LinkedIn and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Charity Podile, who resides in Gauteng, is a fitter and turner, with the determined lady posting a snap on LinkedIn hard at work, wearing blue overalls.

The woman, who currently works at a company called Nampak, captioned her post:

“Lady in engineering.”

It’s wonderful to see a woman excelling in a traditionally male-dominated environment and holding her own in the sector.

Commenting on Charity’s post, many peeps commended the babe for not shying away from hard work:

Tomas Barril is inspired:

“Woman in action, nice one, best wishes.”

Willy Kgaphola is wowed:

“Wow, yes girl, continue motivating other ladies out there.”

Givemore Abraham Muzvidzwa reacted:

“Great, keep it up.”

Shelton Charamba noted:

“I love this to the depths of my heart, seeing women taking part in challenging jobs like this. Real women are not slay queens waiting for your pocket. Well done, keep up the good work.”

Other peeps cautioned the go-getter to wear a helmet when working with dangerous equipment:

Zola Yala said:

“Very good, Charity. Always work safely using the complete PPE.”

Michael Itungi wrote:

“Well done, beautiful, but kindly note that wearing a helmet offers you protection and can prevent head injuries.”

