Nozipho Dlamini is breaking the glass ceiling in the mining sector, with the iconoclast undertaking various roles in the field

The 35-year-old is a mining engineer, and in 2022, she became the first black woman to become the president of the South African Colliery Managers’ Association (SACMA)

The woman was also named on Mail & Guardian’s 200 young South Africans list for her work in the mining industry

Nozipho Dlamini is one inspiring woman who is not afraid to work in the so-called male-dominated mining sector.

Nozipho is a strong woman and an iconoclast in the mining sector. Image: Women Power Africa/LinkedIn and Nozipho Dlamini/LinkedIn.

The 35-year-old mom and wife from Mpumalanga is a mining engineer who has worked for renowned brands, such as Anglo American and Sasol mining.

The determined woman currently functions as a technical services manager at Thungela Resources Limited’s Greenside Colliery.

Nozipho also made history by becoming the first black woman to be named the president of the South African Colliery Managers’ Association (SACMA), which is a pivotal body in the coal-mining sector, the University of Pretoria (UP) wrote.

In 2022, the strong woman also made it onto Mail & Guardian’s 200 young South Africans list for her work in the field of mining.

Commenting on an online post by LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa, that honoured the woman, social media peeps said they were inspired by Nozipho and all her amazing accolades:

Sunny Mante said:

“Great achievements. Congratulations.”

Faith Madza Ngwenya added:

“Wow, very inspiringly and phenomenal.”

Priscilla Swelindawo reacted:

“I'm proud of you, my sister. Keep it up!”

Danai Mukoko is hella proud:

“That's a great milestone worth celebrating, I'm proud of you. I'm inspired!”

Dr Wilmot Adekoya is wowed:

“Ms Dlamini, what an impressive profile. All the best to you.”

Dumi Khumalo is inspired:

“Mbokodo, continue to soldier on and pave the way. So proud of you.”

