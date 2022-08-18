New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Women’s Month has one female mine worker feeling proud to be part of a tough male-dominated industry

Twitter user @kgauza_ngwana shared a picture of herself in mining gear, reminding everyone that women are capable of anything

Fellow social media users applauded the woman’s strength and let her know how beautiful she looks in her gear

Mining was, and still is, a male-dominated industry. However, women like this are breaking the barriers and proving that ladies can mine too.

Twitter user @kgauza_ngwana is a female mine worker who is proud of her occupation. Image: Twitter / @kgauza_ngwana

Source: Twitter

The world of mining is a different game. Not only is it dirty and labour intensive, but it is also rough and requires a thick skin. This woman wants people to know that there are women strong enough to hold their own in the field.

Twitter user @kgauza_ngwana shared a powerful picture of herself all geared up in her mining attire. Sis shared the picture in celebration of Women’s Month, reminding peeps that ladies are rising.

“It’s still our month. #WomenInMining”

The people of Mzansi celebrate the female miner in the comments

Not only is she clearly a tough cookie, but she is also gorgeous too. Many respect her hustle and let her know in the comments that she is a total flame, even in mining gear.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@qxapeya showed support:

“Yes, girl ”

@Majoro2703 is here for it:

“Every day and every month it's always your day.”

@ezraaaron6 complimented her:

“Looks beautiful ”

@omoigberaifred said:

Lady who left her country with only two bags succeeds in Australia as she becomes mining engineer

In related news, Briefly News reported that a lady has stated on social media that when considering going abroad for career purposes, the only thing that matters is what one can bring to the table.

Naledi Millicent Mabidilala made this statement on LinkedIn as she marked two years since leaving South Africa to pursue her dream of becoming a mining engineer in Australia.

Naledi recalled that she left South Africa with only two bags and her career dreams. The 27-year-old admitted that she nursed fears of finding her feet in Australia because of not having any family there.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News