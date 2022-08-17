Being a woman is wonderful. Gone are the days were ladies were limited to specific professions or roles

Women can do anything they set their minds to and can take on any industry and succeed

Commenting on an online post, Mzansi ladies spoke about what makes them proud to be women

Women are amazing and can do anything they set their minds to. The days of women being limited to specific arenas are long gone.

Strong women are capable of anything. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

South African women are incredible and can effortlessly take on sectors that were formerly considered as ‘male-dominated’, even with little kiddies on their hips.

In honour of Women’s Month, Briefly News posted an interesting question to the ladies of Mzansi, which read:

“What are you most proud of as a woman, and why? #WomensMonth.”

Commenting on the post, many ladies noted that being moms and functioning in male-dominated sectors made them proud.

Other women explained that with the rates of GBV in South Africa and the fact that many ladies feel unsafe, it’s tough to feel proud about anything.

Here are some of the most engaging responses:

Nosipho Mdlalana said:

“Not proud of anything. Just constantly worried about my safety.”

Zukiswa Mbunjana reacted:

“I am proud of being a hard worker for my kids and hubby, and there's nothing more beautiful than being able to maintain yourself as umama.”

Queen M Moloi wrote:

“I am proud that I am still standing strong despite life’s challenges.”

Sasi Mawayi is proud of being a hard worker:

“I'm proud because I chose to work in a male-dominated industry. I’m independent.”

Loice Mafios added:

“I am proud of being a mom to three beautiful angels. Dear God, l am grateful.”

KZN momma celebrates completing master’s degree while building lux home for herself and baby girl

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a beautiful mother from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who has taken to social media to celebrate building a gorgeous home for herself and her little girl.

Thando Gono posted her inspiring story on LinkedIn, noting that she worked on the house while completing her master’s degree, which she has since bagged. The lovely woman noted that she felt very proud of herself for the milestones and thanked God for helping her on the long journey.

