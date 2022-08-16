A beautiful mother from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has taken to social media to celebrate building a gorgeous home for herself and her little girl

Thando Gono posted her inspiring story on LinkedIn, noting that she worked on the house while completing her master’s degree, which she has since bagged

The lovely woman noted that she feels very proud of herself for the milestones and thanked God for helping her on the long journey

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A stunning supermom from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is setting social media ablaze after posting about building a lux home for herself and her baby daughter whilst completing her master’s degree.

Thando Gono built herself and her little girl a beautiful lux home. Image: gono.thando/Instagram and Thando Gono/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Thando Gono, who bagged a master’s degree in town and regional planning and labour-intensive construction from the University of Pretoria, expressed how proud she feels about giving her little one a lovely place she can call home.

The gorgeous 29-year-old also noted that she feels grateful to God for helping her on the difficult journey. What a strong woman!

In her LinkedIn post, Thando shared some lovely snaps of her home and lovely pics taken on the day she obtained her degree, with the caption reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I wanted to share my incredible journey with you of the past few months as a testimony that God’s plans and His timings are perfect.

“This is not to show off or put pressure on the next person but to encourage young men and women to pray and work hard. Prayer and hard work led me here after years of trials and tribulations.”

The lovely momma also shared her story and amazing snaps of her home and her little one on Instagram.

“I designed and built my little Heaven while simultaneously studying for a Master’s degree in Town and Regional Planning and Labour-Intensive Construction course, which I passed.”

Thando added that she hopes to inspire other young people to never give up on their dreams, and noted that through God, anything is possible.

Commenting on the beaut’s post, online peeps expressed their pride about her big wins:

Aurobindo Ogra said:

“Congratulations, Thando.”

Dr Oscar Asumani reacted:

“Well done, Gono. God is faithful.”

Lucky Ndabeni is wowed:

“Congratulations, Master T.G. I recall your late hours when we were knocking off and those early hours. Your project is wow. Indeed, when the time is right, the Lord makes it happen. To God be the glory.”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

In a related story by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady from Johannesburg is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip and a lovely home.

The Johannesburg-based babe took to LinkedIn to express how grateful she is for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones. Social media users went absolutely nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News