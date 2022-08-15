A lady from Durban is over the moon about collecting her degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa)

After a five-year journey, Simoné Erasmus is excited about obtaining her Bachelor of Education degree

Commenting on the perseverant woman’s post, online peeps wished the lovely graduate well for the future

An intelligent young lady from Durban is super amped about obtaining her degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Simoné Erasmus from Durban is amped about bagging her degree. Image: Simoné Erasmus/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Simoné Erasmus expressed how grateful she feels to have finally concluded a five-year academic journey.

The tenacious graduate obtained a Bachelor of Education, posting a cute snap with a huge smile online as she held her degree. The caption of the hun’s post read:

“I am so incredibly proud of myself! On Saturday, I went and collected my degree. Five long, hard, draining years, working full-time while studying part-time, and I now finally have the degree to show for it.”

LinkedIn netizens expressed how proud they were of the young lady who never gave up on her dreams despite how incredibly challenging her journey was:

Here are some of the coolest reactions to Simoné’s post:

Thembi Mabaso is super wowed:

“Congratulations, so proud of you.”

Matimba Vukeya is inspired by her hard work and perseverance:

“Well done, hard work really pays off.”

Jabula Majozi reacted:

“Congratulations are in order, girl.”

Nonhlanhla Mthiyane added:

“Congratulations! Your hard work against all odds has paid off!”

Maile Samuel Nkuna is on cloud nine about the stunner’s amazing big move:

“You are now a qualified teacher.”

Domestic worker, single mom reflects on Unisa graduation after personal struggles, plans on pursuing honours

In a similarly inspiring story about women empowering themselves with education, Briefly News also wrote about a single mother-of-four who lives in Gauteng who is incredibly emotional after obtaining her degree in an applied psychology-related field from Unisa.

The domestic worker overcame so many struggles to bag her degree without any funding while working full-time to support her kids. The inspiring Mponegele Jane Thole plans on undertaking an honours degree that would enable her to become a practising industrial psychologist.

Source: Briefly News