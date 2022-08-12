A beautiful babe from Johannesburg is setting social media ablaze after sharing a cute snap of herself on her graduation day

The hun, who studied criminology at the University of Pretoria, looked hella cute and noted that she feels so ready to bag another degree

Online peeps were very inspired by the lovely lady, complimenting her beauty and wishing her well for the future

A gorgeous young lady from Johannesburg is setting social media ablaze with cute snaps posted on social media of her graduation.

Athandwe Jolobe is ready for another degree. Image: Athandwe Jolobe/Instagram and Athandwe Jolobe/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Athandwe Jolobe, who holds a degree in criminology that she obtained from the University of Pretoria, looked spectacular in the snap posted on LinkedIn.

The babe, who currently works as a new vehicle stock controller, explained that she feels ready to obtain an additional qualification. How inspiring!

The caption of the brilliant young lady’s post read:

“Just thought I’d share an image I’ve never shared before! I think I’m ready for another graduation.”

Online peeps rushed to wish the brainy babe well and complimented her on the stunning graduation look.

Here are some of the coolest reactions on Athandwe’s post:

Nodumo Nyawose is wowed by her beauty:

“Your face is literally perfect.”

Dr Nadira Maharaj is inspired by the babe’s brilliance:

“Congratulations on your achievement.”

Jelele Mokhine is hella amazed:

“Wow, absolutely amazing and priceless.”

Howard D is expecting amazing things:

“Congratulations, Athandwe, on your accomplishments. Well done, and all the best in your future endeavours.”

Precious Mumbure is super thrilled that the young hun is ready for another degree:

“I think you are. Go for it, girl.”

