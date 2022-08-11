A beautiful young woman is over the moon about finally getting the chance to graduate after the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

Thato Potelo completed her degree in strategic marketing communications in 2020 but because of the health and safety protocols followed by her university, her ceremony was cancelled

Posting on LinkedIn, the gorgeous lady looked incredibly proud to finally close the chapter in her life and graduate officially

A stunning young babe from Johannesburg is super stoked about finally graduating after bagging her degree in strategic marketing communication in 2020.

Thato Potelo is thrilled to have officially graduated. Image: Thato Potelo/LinkedIn.

The babe, who studied at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), could not attend her graduation after she completed her degree because ceremonies were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and safety measures that needed to be adhered to.

Posting on LinkedIn, Thato Potelo looked chuffed to have crossed the finish line, wearing her graduation gown with a lovely outfit to commemorate the milestone.

The hard-working babe also thanked everyone who supported her and made an effort to attend her special day, with her post’s caption reading:

“You did good, kid. You did real good, class of 2020. My heart sank deeply when I heard that graduation ceremonies were cancelled because of the Coronavirus, but UJ made it possible for graduates of 2020 to experience walking across the stage.

“I felt so proud of myself for reaching this precious milestone. All thanks to my family for making the trip to Joburg possible, as it brought joy and happiness to their hearts as they saw me in my graduation attire. I am blessed!”

Social media peeps celebrated with the grateful graduate, with her comment section filled with super sweet and congratulatory messages:

Kagiso Tamia Sebothoma said:

“Aww, sis, look at you. Beautiful.”

Bernelee Kruger added:

“Congratulations, Thato!”

