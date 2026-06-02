Makhadzi's upcoming One Woman Show has been hit with some negativity following her views on the recent attacks on the Tsonga people

After receiving immense backlash on social media, Makhadzi tried to divert the attention to her December concert, but it backfired

Despite many people turning their backs on Makhadzi, her fans have come to her defence and said she is forgiven

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Angry online users have attempted to boycott Makhadzi's upcoming One Woman Show following the recent controversy. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning singer Makhadzi received immense backlash after claiming that a Venda man was attacked for not knowing how to speak IsiZulu in Gauteng, while he was working. In a lengthy X post, Makhadzi asked if her people would be under attack as the 30 June marches take place.

She got dragged for inciting tribalistic wars with her sentiments. Makhadzi then tried to prove her claims by using the death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay, after his supposed family members said he was killed for being a Tsonga man.

Promoting her upcoming One Woman Show at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on 24 December 2026, Makhadzi shared the official poster and rallied her Khadzinators to purchase their tickets.

However, the comments were so mean that she was forced to remove the post, along with some of her previous ones speaking about the alleged tribalism. People have resorted to trying to boycott Makhadzi; however, her fanbase strongly came to her defence.

Angry fans threatened to boycott Makhadzi. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

SA tries to boycott Makhadzi

Some users really tried to get the rest of Mzansi to boycott Makhadzi ahead of her annual One Woman Shows in December. Announcing that tickets are already up for sale, Makhadzi received a wave of backlash.

Fans rally behind Makhadzi amid backlash

Many fans are in Makhadzi's corner, though, despite her deleting the X post amid the mean comments.

@raamba2016 shared:

"Makhadzi is who she is today without your support. You hated her ever since, but God uplifted her. Makhadzi will never support tribalism and hatred of other African people. Makhadzi does not need your support."

@Thabi_kaNkosi stated:

"Noo this is hush. She apologised, and it’s unfair to punish people because of their views."

@Tempo_rsa shared:

"I'm not cancelling anyone, we are all humans, we make mistakes."

Zweli_1985 shared:

"No, this is wrong. She was mistaken, and we accept that she was duped into those actions. We will never abandon her."

@YSilwane said:

"But she apologised, guys. Let’s not fall into the trap of the EFF; we will be accused of tribalism. She is our sister, she is one of us, hence she immediately apologised and removed her post."

Mozambican nationals die during Mossel Bay unrest

In related news, Briefly News reported on the alleged Mozambican nationals who have died following unrest in Mossel Bay this week.

Five of the deaths were reportedly linked to suspected xenophobic attacks, as reported by the government in Mozambique. The news has sent widespread shock across social media, but some people had a lot of questions.

Source: Briefly News