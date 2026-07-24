Dr Malinga posted a two-picture collage on social media to mark his birthday, showing his transformation over the years

The Akulaleki hitmaker's signature formal look appeared in both the old and recent photos, sparking admiration from fans

Mzansi flooded the comments with birthday wishes and reflections on the singer's inspiring journey

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Dr Malinga left fans inspired by his journey and humble beginnings. Images: drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Dr Malinga is giving fans a rare glimpse into where it all began. The controversial dancer and singer, real name Goodwill Malinga, posted a two-picture collage on 7 July 2026 to celebrate his birthday, and it quickly got people talking.

The first image captured a noticeably younger Malinga commanding a stage, microphone in hand mid-performance. The second was a polished, present-day shot of the star posing in a crisp pinstripe suit. While years of growth are visible between the two images, two things have not changed: his love for performing and his signature formal style have been a constant throughout his career.

The Akulaleki hitmaker's birthday post arrived not long after he had already been trending for a different throwback, one that featured himself alongside late rapper AKA. The nostalgia-heavy content seems to be a theme for the star lately, and his fans are clearly here for it.

Birthdays have a way of making people reflect, and this one was no different for those who follow Malinga closely. His supporters flooded the post with warm messages, but beyond the birthday wishes, many found themselves pausing on just how far he has come.

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See Dr Malinga's photos below.

Fans react to Dr Malinga's birthday post

The responses ranged from heartfelt admiration to outright inspiration.

__T_touch said:

"Humble beginnings → Big energy. Dr Malinga's journey is pure inspiration."

yesadok admired Dr Malinga:

"He kept that same stage presence the whole way through."

Stompzzz reacted:

"I'm inspired!"

Dr Malinga's throwback picture left fans feeling inspired. Image: drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Dr Malinga hints at having another baby

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Malinga's apparent expansion of his family.

The musician hinted on social media that he and his wife were expecting another child, and the reactions online were mixed.

Source: Briefly News