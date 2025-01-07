Tsekeleke accused Dr Malinga of pocketing R100K from a well-wisher, claiming he never saw the money and only received furniture

Dr Malinga defended his actions, stating the funds were used to refurbish Tsekeleke's home and provide essentials, including a king-size bed and R10K each for the dancer, his girlfriend, and his mother

Tsekeleke expressed dissatisfaction, alleging exploitation, low pay of R2K per gig, and lack of transparency, threatening to fire Dr Malinga or return to street performances

Tsekeleke's accusations against his manager, Dr Malinga, are still ongoing. The viral TikTok sensation revealed that the controversial musician pocketed R100k he received from a well-wisher.

Tsekeleke has threatened to return to the streets. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Tsekeleke says he needs a new manager

Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke's partnership took a nasty turn when the Asilali hitmaker allegedly took money intended for Tsekeleke. The popular dancer has been vocal about the money and accuses Dr Malinga of exploitation.

The Petronella hitmaker broke his silence on the issue in a viral Facebook video. It noted that he used the money to refurbish Tsekeleke's home and buy new furniture, including a king-size bed and headboard. Dr Malinga also revealed that he gave the dancer, his girlfriend, and his mother, R10K each.

According to Fakaza News, Tsekeleke was not impressed with how Dr Malinga handled the R100 000 donation. He also added that his family was not happy with the issue. He said:

"The man said he wanted to give me R100 000, but Dr Malinga asked him to send it to his account. I’ve never seen a cent from that money. He arrived with beds, but my family wasn’t happy. They’re angry at what he’s done."

Tsekeleke threatens to go back to the streets

The dancer said he does not know how much his manager charges per gig but only receives R2K per show. Tsekeleke has enquired about the matter several times, but Dr Malinga has not given him the complete information he needs. He added:

"I need a new manager, or I’ll go back to the streets."

Dr Malinga gives up on managing Tsekeleke after receiving threats

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga apparently parted ways with Tsekeleke after receiving threats from his family.

Social media is buzzing after Dr Malinga revealed that he was ending his working relationship with Tsekeleke.

Source: Briefly News