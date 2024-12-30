Dr Malinga has proven his commitment to managing Tsekeleke by gifting him new furniture and a furnished house, including a king-size bed

Despite accusations from Tsekeleke of stealing his money, Dr Malinga clarified that he used the R100K donation for Tsekeleke's home project and gave him and his girlfriend R10K each

Dr Malinga has been praised for his generosity, although their relationship faced tension due to threats from Tsekeleke's family

Dr Malinga is not taking his role as Tsekeleke's manager lightly. The star who has been accused of swindling the up and coming media personality's money proved everyone wrong.

Dr Malinga gifts Tsekeleke new furniture

Tsekeleke and his family received the ultimate Christmas gift from his manager Dr Malinga. The media personality thanked the Petronella hitmaker for taking the initiative to change his life forever.

According to ZiMoja, Dr Malinga surprised Tsekeleke with a furnished house and new furniture including a king size bed. Malinga said he used the R100K donated to Tsekeleke to upgrade his living conditions.

Dr Malinga has proven to be more than Tsekeleke's manager. The star has been praised for looking out for him and spoiling him with shopping sprees. Despite all that, Dr Malinga came to the verge of wanting to quit working with Tsekeleke due to threats from his family.

Tsekeleke accuses Dr Malinga of stealing his money

Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke were recently caught up in a money dispute after the controversial musician allegedly stole the dancer's money.

Tsekeleke called Dr Malinga out, asking South Africans to help him get his money back. Malinga later explained that he used the money for Tsekeleke's home project and gave him and his girlfriend Black Cat R10k each.

Dr Malinga buys R2 million car

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga is shutting down 2024 in style with his new whip. The musician turned heads on social media when he showed off his brand-new BMW.

Dr Malinga is finally back on his feet after hitting rock bottom a few years ago. The singer made headlines when he got emotional during an interview on MacG's Podcast & Chill.

