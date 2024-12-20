Dr Malinga Buys R2 Million Car, Fans Concerned About Their Donations: “Uyithenge Ngemali Yethu”
- Dr Malinga showcased his new BMW, worth around R2 million, sparking social media buzz and a debate about past donations he received during financial struggles
- Fans referenced his emotional plea on Podcast & Chill and questioned his spending choices after receiving help from celebrities and supporters
- Mixed reactions included congratulations and criticism, with some recalling previous controversies over alleged luxury car purchases
Dr Malinga is shutting down 2024 in style with his new whip. The musician turned heads on social media when he showed off his brand-new BMW.
Dr Malinga's new car sparks donations debate
Dr Malinga is finally back on his feet after hitting rock bottom a few years ago. The singer made headlines when he got emotional during an interview on MacG's Podcast & Chill. The interview led to donations from fellow celebrities and fans, and he settled his R2 million debt.
Fast-forward months, Dr Malinga was spotted driving a brand new BMW, which was estimated to cost around R2 million. MDN posted a video of the Petronella hitmaker driving his new whip.
Fans react to Dr Malinga's new car
Social media users had much to say about the star's new car. As expected, many spoke about the donations he received a few years ago. This is not the first time Dr Malinga has been called out for splurging on a car after receiving donations. He was forced to respond after being accused of buying a McLaren.
@samba_nelly23 said:
"But 2 years ago..........nevermind."
@JeanMiaka commented:
"Congratulations to him. Hopefully, he won't come lament here when SARS pays him a visit."
@lungstagangsta wrote:
"Wasn't he broke the other year? People must ask for their money back."
@AmieMbhele_ said:
"Uyithenge ngemali yethu ye donation , awu R29 wami 😭😭😭😭"
"He needs someone who can pay his dowry": Social media users baffled by broke gent with high standards
@Mabokisi added:
"From begging for bucks to buying a Benz... or was it a McLaren? Guess miracles do happen, or maybe it's just the magic of crowdfunding!"
Dr Malinga shows off his dance moves
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga will always be famous for his dance moves.
The star was the talk of the town when he proved that he still knew how to groove.
