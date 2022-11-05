Dr Malinga has responded to the trending news that he splashed R5 million on a brand new McLaren, days after asking for donations from well-wishers

The star charted Twitter trends following a video that he posted on his page driving a red whip

Reacting to the backlash, the Hangover hitmaker said he borrowed the car from a friend

Dr Malinga has set the record about buying a new McLaren straight. The star shot to the top of SA Twitter trends after a video of him in a red McLaren went viral.

Social media users put him on heavy blast for wasting money weeks after shedding tears on Podcast and Chill, claiming to be broke.

According to TimesLIVE, Dr Malinga responded to the backlash by saying the car didn't belong to him. He also noted that peeps were quick to conclude that the car belonged to him, yet he never claimed it was his. He said:

"It's not my car, it's just a video. I never wrote that the car was mine. It's my friend's car, not my car. For now, I cannot afford such a car. Even if I had the money, I wouldn't buy that car now."

The Hangover hitmaker added that the song that was playing in the clip might have misled peeps because he was thanking God. He added:

"I think the song is what misled them because I'm thanking God. They might have thought I was thanking God for the car."

