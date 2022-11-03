SA Musician Heavy K did not always have it all growing up but he has worked hard to be where he is today

During his interview with Afternoon Express, Heavy K revealed that his mother used to sacrifice a lot for him and his siblings

Today Heavy K is one of the most successful internationally renowned DJs and music producers in South Africa

Heavy K did not have it easy as a child but this did not stop him from achieving his dreams and becoming the powerhouse that he is today.

The multi-award-winning DJ and music producer whose real name is Mkhululi Siqula, was born and raised in the Eastern Cape. Speaking to Afternoon Express a few months ago, Heavy K shared that he had a difficult upbringing.

"I come from a very poor family. My parents had so much love for me. Even when my mother was still alive, she loved me. We were a family of four," he shared as quoted by TshisaLive.

Heavy K's mother was his number 1 cheerleader

He also revealed that his late mom would have her plate empty while he and his two siblings ate meat because she wanted them to have enough.

The uMoya hitmaker also shared that his mother had a lot of influence on the successful person that he is today.

"It killed me inside but I am a positive person, and when my mother told me that, it gave me more power to chase my dreams," he revealed.

The Drum Boss chased his dreams, and today he is a powerhouse and one of the most successful DJs and music producers in South Africa.

Heavy K purchases new home for his father

In 2020 the award-winning DJ took to his social media platforms to share that he had bought his father a brand-new house.

"Never been so proud of myself like I am right now!! Daddy's New Home My New Home!! Now he has everything he always wished for!" he wrote.

Last year he released his new album: Respect The Drumboss 2021, Pt. 1 (10 Years Of Heavy-K Edition.) He also shared that he secured two international remixes with Major artists and three sync deals.

