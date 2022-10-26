Top South African DJ Heavy K has shared a sweet snap to mark his handsome baby boy's seventh birthday

The star headed to his page to say how much he loves his son and doesn't regret having him

Social media users plastered the Uyeke hitmaker's timeline with sweet birthday wishes for his son

Heavy K recently headed to his Instagram page to celebrate his son's special day. The doting dad posted a sweet snap of the boy grinning from ear to ear, showing his missing teeth and wrote a sweet caption.

Heavy K shared a sweet tribute to celebrate his son's birthday. Image: @heavykdrumboss.

Source: Instagram

The star, who usually keeps his private life away from social media, shared the sweet post and promised to always love and take care of his baby boy.

Heading to his Instagram page, Heavy K shared that although his son needs extra care and attention, which can be draining at times, he does not regret having him.

"You may be different and sort of challenging, but I have no regrets about having you. I will always love you and take care of you until my last breath. Happy 7th Birthday, My Boy!"

Reacting to the picture that was shared on the Briefly News pages, fans wished the Ndibambe hitmaker's baby boy well on his special day.

@Naledi Unity Masoabi said:

"Time flies. Happy birthday to him."

@Babongile Ntanjana commented:

"Happy birthday to him."

@Bongeka LuthuLi added:

"Happy birthday fellow Scorpio."

@Kedutsekae Bell noted:

"They're just a blessing from God."

@Portia Vokwana wrote:

"Happy birthday babby boy."

