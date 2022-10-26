HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi, has penned an emotional tribute to remember the legendary rapper on the anniversary of his death

Taking to her Instagram page, Sengadi shared a sweet picture alongside the late star and poured her heart out

She also showed appreciation to people who have been showing support to HHP even after his death

Lerato Sengadi is keeping her late husband HHP's memory alive by always remembering him.

HHP's widow, Lerato Sengadi, has remembered the late rapper on the anniversary of his death. Image: @leratolicious1.

Source: Instagram

She recently shared a touching tribute on her page to mark the 4th anniversary of the legendary rapper's death.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner shared a sweet snap alongside HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo alongside a touching caption. She said she was celebrating the Jabba hitmaker's life. She wrote:

"Angel Of Mine. Time flies, yet it also feels like it’s standing still. Every year when this day comes, I choose to celebrate ur life & what you are to so many of us."

According to OK Mzansi, HHP's widow also appreciated those who are working with her to keep the late star's legacy alive. She added:

"Thank You to every single person who loves & still supports Jabba. His legacy is in OUR hands. Motho wa Motho… you already know what it is! Ka pelo le moya!"

Lerato Sengadi has been striving to keep the Motswako rapper's legacy alive. Last year she dropped a remixed version of the hit Nkaofa on what would have been HHP's birthday.

Source: Briefly News