MaMkhize has extended her expertise to the world of acting with her expected stint in the popular soapie Durban Gen

The flamboyant businesswoman is expected to make a cameo as herself in the episode dropping on Friday, 28 October

Reacting to the news, social media users said she must stop trying to become an actress because she is not talented

MaMkhize is a jack of all trades. The businesswoman, football team owner and reality television star has extended her dominance to acting.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news of MaMkhize joining 'Durban Gen' Image: @kwa_mamkhize.

Source: Instagram

The famous businesswoman is expected to appear in the medical drama Durban Gen in back-to-back episodes expected to drop on Friday, 28 October.

According to ZAlebs, the starlet will feature as a sponsor to an NGO that Sne finds herself establishing later on in the series. Although many look forward to seeing the star ace her role on the small screen, others feel she should stop forcing things.

Reacting to a post on the Briefly News Facebook page, social media users implored movie producers to hire real actors who are in need of jobs, not clout-chasing socialites.

@Ali Alfreds wrote:

"She tried it on uzalo kwala, manje they still forcing her on us ku Durban Gen."

@Luyanda Faku Maluya said:

"She's forcing things like her son Andile in football entlek it's their culture."

@Zanele Sibiya commented:

"The rich will become richer and the poor will remain poorer. A sad South African reality."

@Siyanda Ndlovu noted:

"She bribed them to join the show we know next Andile Mpisane will say "mama ngcela ukudlalela i generations"

@Makwash Makamu said:

"Her son is a goal keeper, Singer, Spinner, actor and dancer Hayi ukufutile xem."

@Fanele Buthelezi Liwezy wrote:

"Where are the qualified actors who did Drama at Universities those people need to be recognized it's their industry why bengathathwa bona bebekwe ebalazweni kuvezwa oMamkhize for ini vese unemali lomuntu but bazothatha amathuba emsebenzi for abantu abanganalutho ayi SA ke Scam."

