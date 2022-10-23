Mbalenhle Mavimbela set social media on fire when she flaunted her hot post-baby body in a recent post

The star had the rumour mill spinning when she finally shared her pregnancy snaps after months of speculation

Social media users couldn't believe that someone who had just delivered a baby could look so stunning

Mbalehle Mavimvela turned heads with her sizzling post. The actress, popular for playing Mahlomu in the award-winning Showmax telenovela The Wife, flaunted her curves in a cute swimsuit.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela caused a stir on social media when she flaunted her post-baby body. Image: @mbalenhle_m.

Source: Instagram

The actress has remained mum on the details of her baby despite sharing pregnancy snaps after months of speculations from social media users.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of her perfect body. Social media users were surprised with how Mbalenhle Mavimbela managed to snap back months after giving birth. The sultry post got thousands of likes and comments from peeps marvelling at the star's beauty.

@sxmmie.m said:

"No we really do need the pregnancy content ❤️"

@djhappygalsa wrote:

"All I can say is WOW."

@itso.wethu added:

"After having a baby ?? Howngeke kumnandi ukuba u mbali."

@tshempok commented:

"Haai Mbalz man…what sort of vayolense is this after giving birth ‍♀️…like what the ‍♀️…"

@sese.omuhle noted:

"Now I get why Lee said “Ngcono silambe baby."

@hlelelwe_k commented:

"The love I have for this beautiful woman shem❤️ Umuhle mamake."

Source: Briefly News