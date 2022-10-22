Top South African media personality Anele Mdoda has set social media on fire with a recent post

The stunner left her millions of fans and followers salivating when she flaunted her stunning legs

Social media users flooded to her comments section to shower the Celebrity Game Night presenter with praise

Anele Mdoda is unapologetically beautiful. The starlet set Instagram on fire with a recent snap.

Anele Mdoda flaunted her stunning legs in a hot snap posted on her social media pages. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

The controversial media personality gave her followers what to look forward to this summer with a flaming hot post.

Heading to her Instagram page, Anele shared a throwback snap that has since gotten people talking. The radio and television presenter rocked a mini white dress that left little to the imagination. She also revealed the former Idols SA judge and singer Unathi Nkayi was the one who captured the picture. She wrote:

"The only throwback that matters today @unathi.co your camera skills stay unmatched."

Fans and Industry colleagues took to the post's comments section to dish their thoughts on the star's stunning legs.

@ramichuene said:

"Please take this offensive post off. How dare you sit on our necks on Friday? Don’t you know peace? So vele, you choose to be violent???? Yhuuuu!"

@unathi.co commented:

"The way you take direction My F is unmatched. I was like ‘Khandi jonge Peto. Intle le angle BUT they must see your face!’ Siphambene kodwa♥️ "

@liesllaurie said:

"Please ma’am!!!"

@thandwa16 added:

"This is my favorite picture ... I remember the interview you had with Unathi this day on radio..."

@ade_or_adeola noted:

"You did the voice-over for the Universal plus advert right?"

@phum42s wrote:

"I think the legs remain and will forever unmatched."

@choki_seelamo commented:

"I saved the picture from Facebook ages ago."

Source: Briefly News