Uthando Nes'thembu viewers have been divided since it was revealed that Musa Mseleku wants to take wife number five

Mseleku's wives, as well as the polygamist himself, have come under fire from angry viewers for their approach to the issue

However, netizens have also taken to social media to praise MaYeni's unwavering stance on the long-running issue

MaYeni is receiving all the love from 'Uthando Nes'thembu' viewers while MaKhumalo gets called out.

Source: Instagram

MaYeni, Musa Mseleku's second wife, has been the fan favourite of Uthando Nesthembu Season 6. The resilient woman has the viewers wrapped around her pinky.

MaYeni's strong feelings about Musa Mseleku wanting a fifth wife have been well-received by the general public. She doesn't beat around the bush the majority of the time and that's what viewers fell for. However, she also does display an emotional side, such as breaking down in Episode 2.

MaYeni doesn't want Musa to take a fifth wife

According to ZAlebs, the subject came up again in episode three, and MaYeni is still vocal about not allowing a fifth wife into her already crowded marriage. MaYeni made it clear that she had had enough of Musa's girlfriends turning into Mseleku Makotis.

MaKhumalo lambasted for her views

MaYeni is receiving all the love, and Thobile has been treated harshly for taking no position on the matter. Every time a new episode airs, she negatively remains on everyone's mind. Some netizens even accused MaKhumalo of being a coward for agreeing to everything the other wives fight hard for Musa Mseleku not to do.

@Vuyo_Ngcemu said:

"Vele Musa will say every man needs a MaKhumalo, what man wouldn’t want a wife ovumelana with all the rubbish he says #uthandonesthembu"

@KingSisiwe wrote:

"MaKhumalo is the wife Mseleku tests his limits with. That man doesn’t rate her at all. #Uthandonesthembu"

@premium_xh shared:

"One thing about maKhumalo, she'll never hold Musa accountable for anything and will back him up at all costs...Her name should be Ceng'umzi"

@Ndoniyamanz_i posted:

"One thing about uThobile, she believes in indoda #Uthandonesthembu"

@akhoK_ replied:

"Makhumalo is sacrificing so much for Mseleku who cant even sacrifice to give her children of her own. #Uthandonesthembu"

@Pamy_Ry commented:

"Whooo!! Makhumalo would even sell her soul for this man hey!…"

Thobile MaKhumalo bags award

Briefly News previously reported that Thobile Mseleku was named the winner of the Woman of Wonder (WOW) event. WOW recognises trailblazers in business and entertainment.

Thobile is a fan favourite on her reality show Uthando Nes'thembu with Musa Mseleku, which features her sister wives. A dedicated Thobile fan shared the good news and celebrated on her behalf.

@karaboyarona, Thobile's fan, found out she won at the WOW Awards. Thobile's contributions to the entertainment industry as a businesswoman, TV personality, and more are recognised by this award.

Source: Briefly News