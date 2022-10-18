Thobile Mseleku has quite a presence in South Africa, as she was honoured at the Woman of Wonder Awards

The reality TV star popularly known as Musa Meeleku's third wife on Uthando Nes'thembu showed that she has other things going on

Thobile is well-loved on socials, and one of her supporters was the most eager to spread the good news about the new accolade

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Woman of Wonder (WOW) event announced Thobile Mseleku as an award winner. WOW, honours trailblazers in the business and entertainment industry.

Thobile Mseleku got attention after KZN's Woman of Wonder Awards gave her recognition for her hard work in entertainment. Image: Instagram/@thobilek

Source: Instagram

Thobile is one of many viewers' favourites on her reality show Uthando Nes'thembu with Musa Mseleku, featuring her sister wives. A loyal Thobile supporter shared the good news and celebrated on her behalf.

Thobile Mseleku bags Woman of Wonder Award

Thobile's fan @karaboyarona found out she won at the WOW Awards. The accolade recognises Thobile's contributions to the entertainment industry as a businesswoman, TV personality, and more

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the celebratory Twitter post, Thobile's fan wrote:

"When grace locates you it breaks all protocol. I am so poud Mama bear."

Thobile is a familiar face on TV as she was a part of Real Housewives of Durban. Fans lovingly called her uMakhunalo, which is her maiden name. She created quite a fanbase that constantly shows her love on social media.

Fans love her work as an influencer, and she recently worked with le Creuset. Campaigns such as the video below show why he was the perfect candidate to win a WOW award.

@MillNkulertisan celebrated Thobile's win and commented:

"Well deserved!"

@skwashybells commented:

"I just love uMakhumalo."

@muziejdlamini commented:

"Beautiful wife in an absolutely splendid kitchen."

@aseb431 commented:

"I love this woman so much yhoo!"

@khanyichiliza commented:

"Mtakakhulu. Love you so much."

"Arrogant": Musa Mseleku angers viewers after clashing with 4 wives

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku is making viewers of Uthando Nes'thembu angry. The businessman married four women and is getting accused of mistreating them.

Viewers kept a close eye on Musa in the latest season of his show. Many peeps concluded that he is the main reason there's often conflict in the family.

Musa Mseleku left many people upset because they thought he was why his wives fought and were generally unhappy. ZAlebs reported that the new season of the reality show kicked off, and viewers were not shy to express their thoughts on Musa, especially his latest venture to marry a 5th wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News