South African musician Makhadzi won one of the biggest categories at the Basadi In Music Awards event

The beloved Limpopo-born artist has been making waves on the South African music scene with her undeniable energy, and she got her flowers for it

Makhadzi's fans congratulated their favourite when she celebrated her win on the socials with a video

Makhadzi was the star of the night at the Basadi in Music Awards. The Ghanama hitmaker was recognised for all her work, especially as a woman in the entertainment industry.

Makhadzi shared a video celebrating being recognised as the Artist of the Year at Basadi In Music Awards. Image: Instagram /@makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi made a name for herself through hard work, which is paying off. The musician was dubbed one of the best musicians in Mzansi.

Basadi In Music Award winner Makhadzi celebrates

Makhadzi won Artist of the Year at the first Basadi In Music Awards. To celebrate, the star shared a video of herself performing.

The clip reminded fans of Makhadzi's energy as they commented they were happy she won. Celebrities such as Lamiez Holworthy and former Miss South Africa, Shudufadzo, also commented with congratulatory messages.

Lamiez wrote:

"So we’ll deserved motho waka! Forever proud of you!"

Shudufadzo added:

"Superstar."

moshine_mo commented:

"Congratulations!"

fiffy_mol commented:

"Well deserved baby!!! You are a superstar."

thami_vezi_miss_vee commented:

"Wena o boss, enjoyed watching you at macufe main festival. You are a performer skat. You are good at what you do."

billywayne819 commented:

"Artist of the year in Africa."

mbudzenimbudzie commented:

"Makhadzi wa vho rine."

mic_madisha commented:

"Iyonna mmaweeee. You have already created history."

lady_a333 commented:

"What a great performance you gave us last night Makhadzi."

Briefly News