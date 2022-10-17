Hlomla Dandala, popular for playing Zweli Dikana on the award-winning soapie The River , has confirmed his exit from the show

The actor and media personality confirmed the sad news in a post on his social media pages

Social media users have been pleading with the writers of the show to rewrite the script and not remove Dandala's role

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hlomla Dandala has bowed out from the popular soapie The River. Popular for playing Zweli Dikana, Lindiwe's husband, the actor was confirmed dead in a recent episode.

Hlomla Dandala has issued a statement on his Instagram page confirming his exit from 'The River'. Image: @officialhlomladandala.

Source: Instagram

Fans who were hoping the news was fake were gutted when the star finally confirmed the news in a statement on his page.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hlomla Dandala said leaving the award-winning telenovela after many years was a bitter-sweet moment. he also wished his workmates, who had become family, well as they continued with the show. He wrote:

"The end of an actor's time on a long-running show is bitter-sweet. Wishing my colleagues a smooth fruitful run. You will be missed."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to The South African, the news sent shockwaves across social media platforms. Many urged the writers to reconsider Zweli's death as it would completely devastate Lindiwe.

@shady_graham said:

"Casting Sindi Dlathu and Hlomla Dandala is one the greatest things Tshedza pictures has ever done. Two of the best actors in SA with undeniable onscreen chemistry #TheRiver1Magic."

@rosa_mantic added:

"If bringing those Thumbezas was them trying to soften the blow of Zweli leaving, they missed it. Big time! They better kill them whilst he's still there. I can take Mohumi and Mnqobi's resurections in exchange! #TheRiver1Magic"

Samukele Mkhize popular for playing Khwezi in Skeem Saam shares stunning photos from her traditional wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Samukele Mkhize, who is popular for playing the role of Khwezi in the South African soapie Skeem Saam is officially off the market.

The actress has always been credited for keeping her social and love life away from social media.

According to ZAlebs, the talented star headed to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans. The star shared a snap wearing a makhoti's outfit and captioned it with the date of her lobola ceremony and some cow emojis. She also added some hashtags saying she was now Mrs Masindi. Samukele also referred to herself as a Zulu bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News